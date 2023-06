Annual consumer prices inflation in Morocco slowed to 7.1% in May from 7.8% a month earlier, Morocco's statistics agency HCP said on Tuesday.

Food prices rose by 15.6% from a year earlier, while non-food inflation was at 1.4%. On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose by 0.4%.

Core inflation, which excludes more volatile prices, stood at 6.4% year-on-year and 0.1% month-on-month. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Alex Richardson)