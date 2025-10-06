Arab Finance: MODAD Developments has launched its new project, Brackets, in New Cairo, with an investment of around EGP 5 billion and a total area of 14,325 square meters, as per an emailed press release.

The project is designed to serve as a key commercial and administrative destination in the area.

Located on North 90 Street next to the New Cairo Government Office, Brackets overlooks one of the city’s main hubs, providing accessibility and direct links to surrounding residential, commercial, and administrative zones.

The development features a contemporary architectural design that combines open green spaces with modern work environments and high-quality finishes.

At its center is Egypt’s tallest Sky Bridge—situated on the fourth floor at a height of 20 meters, housing a group of restaurants with views of North 90 Street.

Separate entrances and private elevators have been allocated for the restaurants, allowing direct access to the fourth floor and ensuring privacy for visitors.

This design also enhances the ground-level plazas and open areas. The project’s glass façades complement its modern architectural style.

Brackets’ interiors adopt the digital green concept, integrating technology and natural elements through interactive screens and lighting to create a practical and engaging workspace.

The project includes a commercial and administrative building with ground-floor retail units ranging from 80 to 120 sqm, connected to an open plaza with outdoor dining and seating areas.

The upper floors contain administrative offices with spaces between 50 and 80 sqm, supported by a multi-story parking facility that accommodates over 1,200 cars with direct access to offices. The rooftops include a Sky Lounge restaurant, as well as wellness and recreation spaces.

In total, Brackets offers about 5,500 sqm of retail space—around 50 restaurant and retail units—and approximately 18,000 sqm of office space, with all-glass exteriors and ceiling heights starting from four meters.

Facilities include a main entrance, concierge services, and flexible unit layouts. Shared services are located outside individual offices and include multiple meeting rooms, indoor and outdoor lounges, a gym, prayer rooms, restrooms, a service office, a daycare center, plazas, and landscaped areas. Elevators are designed to meet safety standards and ensure smooth movement within the building.

Brackets incorporates several smart systems such as a building management system (BMS), central air conditioning with air purification, fire and alarm systems, 24-hour surveillance, facial recognition access gates, backup generators, and smart applications for booking and connectivity.

Established in 2021, MODAD Developments focuses on projects that combine functionality and sustainability. Brackets reflects this approach, offering an integrated development that addresses current market needs and prepares for future growth.

