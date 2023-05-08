Middle and West Delta Flour Mills (WCDF) posted a 13.62% year-on-year (YoY) climb in net profit after tax for the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2022/23, according to the unaudited financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 8th.

Net profit after tax stood at EGP 143.483 million in the nine-month period ended March 31st, compared to a profit of EGP 126.28 million in the same period of FY 2021/22.

The company also generated revenues of EGP 1.350 billion in the first nine months of FY 2022/23, growing by 46.66% YoY from EGP 920.603 million.

The EGX-listed company is engaged in the manufacture, processing, import, export, warehousing, and distribution of different types of grains and derivatives.

