Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has reviewed the criteria proposed for the establishment of new private free zones, as per a statement.

This came during a meeting headed by Madbouly with a number of officials before presenting the proposed criteria to the cabinet for discussion.

Some criteria need to be met for new private free zones, including the activity type, number of employees, export volume, local component dependency, employed technology, and investment costs, the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones’ (GAFI) CEO Hossam Heiba noted.

Heiba pointed out that new proposals receiving a score of 70 points or more out of 100 for all criteria will be accepted.

