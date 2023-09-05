Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with Envoy of the Sri Lankan President Ruwan Wijewarden in Nairobi where they discussed methods of enhancing investments of Sri Lankan firms in the Egyptian market, according to a cabinet statement on September 4th.

The meeting also touched on ways to strengthen cooperation between Egypt and Sri Lanka in the field of climate action.

Wijewarden expressed his country’s keenness to boost its exports through the Egyptian market.

On the same day, Madbouly arrived in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi to participate in the Africa Climate Summit meetings, on behalf of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

