Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly discussed ways to develop the tourism sector in a meeting with a group of developers and investors, according to an official statement published on October 10th.

The meeting has been held in the presence of Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Assem El-Gazzar, Minister of Civil Aviation Mohamed Abbas Helmy, and Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa, along with a number of tourism developers and investors.

During the meeting, Madbouly confirmed that the Economic Conference, scheduled to be hosted within days, would cover a full session on elevating the tourism sector in Egypt.

Egypt is ready to support any aspect that would contribute to improving the tourism sector despite the several obstacles facing it such as the competitiveness with other countries, along with the operation of distressed hotels and the development of existing hotels, Madbouly said.

For his part, the civil aviation minister displayed the efforts made by the ministry regarding low-cost aviation as well as the provision of more facilities that contribute to increasing tourist arrivals.

As for the investors, they stressed that Sharm El-Sheikh has witnessed a great deal of infrastructure works, suggesting assigning the development works of hotels to a holding company, while highlighting the importance of easing regulations, particularly licenses.

Furthermore, developers and investors discussed some suggestions that target raising the number of tourist arrivals in Egypt to around 30 million people.

They also pointed out that the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) is a huge opportunity to market for Egypt, emphasizing that the country shall ensure to avoid any negativity throughout the course of the conference.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).