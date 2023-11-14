Lotus for Agricultural Investments and Development’s net profits after tax increased 129.6% year on year (YoY) in the first nine months of 2023, according to a disclosure on November 13th.

Net profits amounted to EGP 25.947 million in the nine months to September 30th, up from EGP 11.301 million in the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, sales registered EGP 218.968 million, up from EGP 104.009 million.

