ArabFinance: Alexandria Agriculture Company (Lamar) is planning to invest over EGP 500 million ($31.8 million) in three years, the company’s CFO Youssef Talaat told Asharq Business.

This amount will be pumped into expansion in food and beverage production, supporting animal husbandry, and improving the distribution fleet, Talaat said.

In 2021, the company’s investments amounted to EGP 250 million, he added, pointing out that its loan balance stood at EGP 150 million.

Meanwhile, sales exceeded EGP 1 billion last year, he mentioned, adding that the company seeks to record sales of over EGP 1.5 billion in 2022 and of more than EGP 3 billion within the coming five years.

Moreover, he noted that Lamar will launch new factories within three to five years.

Exports account for 5% of Lamar’s current sales and it targets increasing this percentage to 15% within three years through further expansion in Africa and the Middle East, the CFO highlighted, pointing out that the company exports products to more than 20 countries worldwide.