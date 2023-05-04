Arabia Investments Holding (AIH) has received an EGP 177 million offer from Jaf Investment Company to acquire stakes in two of its subsidiaries, according to statement sent to the Egyptian Bourse on May 3rd.

Jaf Investment submitted an offer to acquire a 30% stake in AIH’s subsidiary UE Finance for EGP 147 million.

It also offered to acquire 30% of the shares of Rawaj Consumer Finance for EGP 30 million.

AIH’s board will look into the matter and take the necessary measures in this regard.

AIH, formerly Arabia Investments Development Financial Investments Holding Company, is an Egypt-based company that invests in fields such as power, building materials, automotive, and oil and gas.

The company focuses on diversified development, offering infrastructure, construction, and industrial solutions.

