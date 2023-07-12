Egypt’s Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Hani Sweilam, said on Tuesday that the ministry’s agencies are making great efforts in inventorying its properties, assets, and lands, and removing encroachments to assets.

He pointed out that the ministry is studying offers of investors wishing to invest in these assets, and choosing the best ways to exploit the assets in development projects consistent with the state’s plan for sustainable development and in accordance with the laws regulating that.

The minister added that benefiting from the untapped lands comes in line with the state’s general directions towards maximizing the use of assets of public benefit, with the aim of achieving the best possible returns that benefit the citizens and maximize the state’s resources and inputs with the returns of investing its funds.

Sweilam stressed the ministry’s keenness to ensure that no works are allowed to be established on these properties that would affect the flow of water in the waterways, affect their bridges or coverings, or impede the periodic or emergency maintenance work carried out by the ministry’s agencies for sewers and water facilities, or affect the safety of lands and facilities or harming the environment.

