inDrive, the global mobility and urban services platform, seeks to contribute to sustainability in the communities where it operates through a collaboration with the Natural Gas Vehicles Company (CARGAS).

CARGAS encourages the use of natural gas vehicles to reduce air pollution and positively impact the environment. Through their collaboration, inDrive provides services for drivers registered on its application who own gas cars.

CARGAS stations will give inDrive’s registered drivers a 15% discount on Visco forte oil, with a free oil change service, in all CARGAS stations across all provinces. To encourage conversions, they will also provide inDrive’s drivers with an interest-free, easy one-year installment plan to cover the vehicle conversion. In addition, drivers who convert their vehicles will enjoy an extended warranty on the conversion, lengthened from 12 months to 18 months.

inDrive representatives will also be present in two CARGAS stations in Cairo. In future, the collaboration will extend to more stations across all provinces.

Moataz Toba, Business Development Representative for inDrive said: “Natural gas is cheaper than gasoline. This makes it a more affordable option for our drivers, especially considering the rising fuel prices, so they can work harder and get more rides, and save money. inDrive is keen on saving the environment and believes in sustainable development. Using natural gas helps reduce air pollution and improve air quality, which is essential for public health and the environment.”

“The Egyptian government has been actively promoting the use of natural gas as part of its energy strategy. This includes implementing incentives such as tax exemptions, subsidies, and the establishment of CNG fueling stations across the country, encouraging more people to switch to this cleaner fuel alternative,” added Moataz Toba.

