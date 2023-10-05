The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will conduct its annual assessment of Egypt’s economy after concluding the country’s delayed review of its $3 billion loan program, Bloomberg reported on October 4th.

“We are giving priority to engaging with the authorities on steps to complete the review under the Extended Fund Facility to support macroeconomic stabilization,” an IMF spokesperson told Bloomberg.

“Once the review is completed, we will schedule the Article IV consultation,” he added.

