The Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat has met with a delegation from the International Financial Institution (IFC) to discuss ways to empower the private sector and boost the IFC’s investments in Egypt, according to a statement.

This came within the framework of the World Bank Group’s Country Partnership Framework with Egypt for 2023-2027 and the country’s efforts to promote the role of the private sector.

It is worth mentioning that the IFC’s current investment portfolio in Egypt amounts to around $1.84 billion in the sectors of finance, agriculture, health, education, manufacturing, tourism, retail, construction, infrastructure, petroleum, and mining.

In January, the IFC injected $26.8 million worth of investments in several areas for the private sector.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).