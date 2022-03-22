Egypt's decision to raise interest rates in a surprise monetary policy meeting and allow its currency to devalue will help safeguard the country's foreign reserves amid financial market pressures, Moody's said on Tuesday.

The country's central bank raised its key interest rate Monday for the first in about five years. It has also allowed its pound to fall by nearly 14 percent as investors pulled out billions of dollars from Egyptian treasury markets due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The decision by the Central Bank of Egypt to hike the policy rate by 100 basis points and allow the currency to depreciate by 13.7 percent will help safeguard the narrowing foreign exchange reserve buffer," Moody's said.

The credit rating agency said it also expects "temporary fiscal slippage" amid inflationary pressures.

"We expect temporary fiscal slippage as a result of a higher subsidy bill to absorb part of the significant consumer price increases for socially sensitive staples like bread and energy, with the government likely to secure a new IMF program to access concessional funding and anchor fiscal policy credibility," Moody's said.

Egypt is reportedly in talks with the International Monetary Fund for possible funding support. However, the country has not announced any formal request.

"This is a good move to make as the devaluation of the pound moves it roughly in line with its fair value and it could pave the way for a new IMF deal," according to James Swanston of Capital Economics.

"However, it will be key whether policymakers now allow the pound to float more freely or continue to manage it and allow external imbalances to build up once more, possibly resulting in future step devaluations like today's in the future."

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

