Housing and Development Bank (HD Bank) (HDBK) posted a 22.2% year-on-year (YoY) hike in standalone net profit after tax during the first nine months of 2022, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 15th.
The company’s standalone net profit rose to EGP 1.753 billion in January-September from EGP 1.434 billion in the comparative period of 2021.
Interest income surged to EGP 7.068 billion in the nine months to September 30th from EGP 5.098 billion in the nine-month period of 2021.
HD Bank is an Egypt-based commercial and investment bank that operates in the housing and development sector. HD Bank also contributes to alleviating the housing problem through the establishment of an integrated group of housing projects across Egypt.
