President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has mandated the government to prepare a new social protection package that includes improving wages and pensions and raising the tax exemption limit, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait stated during the annual conference of Egypt Tax Society (ETS).

Moreover, Maait added that the state’s public budget draft for fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025 as well as Egypt’s tax policy strategy for 2024-2030 and a new draft law on the income tax will be presented for community dialogue in February.

A structural reform plan for the state’s public financials will be handed over to the parliament for discussion prior to the end of the current FY 2023/2024, the minister pointed out.

Earlier this month, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi directed the government to increase public spending on improving the living conditions of citizens in the new draft budget for the coming fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025.

Maait confirmed before that the government is committed to improving the wages of state workers and pensioners in 2024 in line with measures aimed at improving the living conditions of citizens and alleviating economic burdens on them.

