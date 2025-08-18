Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt collectively rose on Sunday after the 24-karat gold increased to EGP 5,165.75 per gram for buying and EGP 5,188.5 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold price climbed to EGP 4,735.25 for purchasing and EGP 4,756.25 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold price rose to EGP 4,520 per gram for buying and EGP 4,540 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price hit EGP 3,874.25 per gram for purchasing and EGP 3,891.5 for selling.

The gold pound’s price amounted to EGP 36,160 for buying and EGP 36,320 for selling.