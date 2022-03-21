Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry met on Sunday with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Pakistan — Shoukry’s fourth stop on his Asian tour — where the two ministers discussed bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual concern.



Ahmed Hafez — the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs — said that Shoukry praised the positive developments in bilateral relations between Egypt and Pakistan in 2021.

This was reflected in the visit of the Pakistani Foreign Minister to Egypt in February 2021, the holding of the ninth round of political consultations between the two countries in Cairo in March 2021, and the subsequent exchange of visits between the two sides.

The top diplomat stressed Egypt’s keenness to push forward bilateral cooperation on all levels in order to achieve the aspirations of the two friendly peoples and to enhance the ability of Egypt and Pakistan to face common challenges.

The two ministers also expressed their aspiration to continue close communication and the exchange of visits at all levels for constant consultation and coordination both at the bilateral level and in international forums.

Furthermore, Shoukry expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s hosting of the 48th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers, which will be held in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on 22 and 23 March.

