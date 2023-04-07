First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR) reported a 129% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profits after tax in 2022, hitting EGP 4.5 billion, as per an emailed release on April 5th.

The bank garnered EGP 7.08 million in net interest income, marking a 35% annual rise.

Meanwhile, total deposits were valued at EGP 139.38 billion last year with a 35% annual increase, while total assets surged 55% to reach EGP 206.45 billion.

“We are proud of our performance and increase in annual profits which were mainly driven by our solid operational performance across all segments, and reflecting the soundness of our prudent strategy in Egypt and solid financial position,” CEO and Managing Director Mohamed Abbas commented.

