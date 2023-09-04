First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR) posted a 317% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit for the first half (H1) of 2023, recording EGP 6.6 billion, according to an emailed press release.

Net interest income rose by 119% YoY to EGP 6.8 billion in H1 2023, while net fees and commissions increased by 36% to EGP 975 million.

Moreover, customer deposits increased by 40% to EGP 195.5 billion as of June 30th, compared to in the period ended on December 31st, 2022.

Meanwhile, the bank’s total loan portfolio grew by 65% to EGP 80.7 billion at the end of June from in December 2022.

The bank’s total assets soared to EGP 289.4 billion at end-June, up by 40% from December 2022.

FABMISR, a unit of First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Egypt, with 62 branches across the country.

