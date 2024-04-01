First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR) has activated the Central Bank of Egypt’s (CBE) initiative aiming to facilitate the ownership of residential units for middle-income individuals via mortgage finance of an 8% declining annual interest rate, as per an emailed press release.

Through this initiative, the bank aims to offer mortgage finance during the first year while meeting the demand of the various segments of customers within the Egyptian market.

It is worth noting that the bank is committed to providing an exceptional experience for customers by offering additional advisory services, in addition to ensuring simple procedures for them.

