Egypt - The initiative launched by the Egyptian government to exempt expatriates from customs clearance fees and taxes to import over 500,000 cars to Egypt is expected to attract around $2.5 billion in foreign currency, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait said in an interview with Asharq Business on October 16th.

Egypt’s public treasury pumped nearly EGP 20 billion to EGP 25 billion into the initiative, Maait revealed.

He explained that the initiative will last only for four months so that it would not have an impact on Egypt’s plan to bolster the auto industry, under which the government allocates around EGP 3 annually.

Moreover, he noted that no restrictions would be set on withdrawing initiative-related deposit at maturity after five years.

On October 12th, the Egyptian Cabinet approved a draft law enabling Egyptian expatriates holding valid residencies to import cars for personal use while being exempted from customs clearance fees and taxes, including the value-added tax (VAT) and payroll tax.