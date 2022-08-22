Cairo – Managing Director, Southern and Eastern Mediterranean Region at European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Heike Harmgart, said Egypt is one of the important countries at which EBRD invests worldwide, Ahram Gate cited a press release by the Middle East News Agency (MENA).

Harmgart revealed that EBRD provides EUR 1 billion worth of investments to Egypt every year, highlighting that the financing plan is usually made as per the projects presented to the bank.

EBRD’s ambitions for this year are rising and may exceed the annual value set, totalling EUR 1 billion in financings; as the Conference of the Parties (COP27) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will be taking place next November in Egypt’s Sharm ElSheikh, Harmgart added.

She further noted that EBRD will focus on green investment this year by promoting more renewable energy, eco-friendly transportation means, as well as green cities.

