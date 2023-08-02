Egypt’s Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad has announced the cooperation between the ministry and the International Center for Clean Air Research, affiliated to the British University of Surrey, regarding the guidelines for indoor air pollution and measures to reduce exposure to cooking emissions in home kitchens.

Fouad explained that the guide includes a number of recommendations that help home occupants take simple precautions to reduce their contribution and exposure to air pollution in kitchens and is a reference document that can be used in awareness campaigns about indoor air pollution.

She also directed to work on coordination with the concerned construction and building authorities, such as the Ministry of Housing, building research centres, and others, and to set standards for them through the Egyptian Standards and Quality Organization, to develop a unified code for a design that takes into account the reduction of exposure to cooking emissions in kitchens, and to set standard specifications for requirements to reduce internal air pollution.

The Minister further directed increasing public awareness of the recommendations contained in this guide with regard to reducing the negative impact, whether on the cooking method, or avoiding the negative effects of emissions issued through measures that can be implemented by citizens, and also to integrate these recommendations within the framework of current or future media campaigns that are implemented by the ministry.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

