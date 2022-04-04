ArabFinance: Emerald Real Estate Investment’s (EMRI) ordinary general meeting (OGM) approved a finance lease agreement at around 2.5% interest with Edge Development and Project Management for additional financing of EGP 50 million from HD Leasing, according to a filing to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

The agreement brings the total value of financing received by Emerald to EGP 100 million.

Meanwhile, the company’s shareholders decided to cancel an EGP 137.655 purchasing agreement for (A) administrative building with Edge Development and Project Management.

The OGM cancelled EGP 8.28 million lease agreements with Egyptians for Housing and Development Company (EHDR) and ODIN Investments (ODIN) for fourth and fifth floors at (A) administrative building.

Established in 2009 and listed in 2020, Emerald is a public company that operates within the real estate sector.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).