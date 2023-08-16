Emaar Misr for Development (EMFD) has reported a 33.14% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net loss after tax during the first half (H1) of 2023, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 15th.

The real estate developer has recorded EGP 952.927 million in net loss after tax, compared to EGP 715.741 million in H1 2022.

Revenue dropped to EGP 5.692 billion in H1 2023 from EGP 7.025 billion in H1 2022.

Established in 2007, Emaar Misr is engaged in real estate development operations. It undertakes commercial and residential development projects such as residential villages and communities, business centers, malls, and shopping complexes, villas, townhouses, and apartments.

