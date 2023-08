Tunisia – The Independent High Authority for Elections (French: ISIE) will seek to allocate 279 seats to persons with disabilities in the upcoming elections of local councils, ISIE President Farouk Bouaskar said.

This will be under decree-law No. 10 of 2023 on elections of local council and the composition of regional councils and districts.

