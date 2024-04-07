Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed his commitment to a comprehensive agenda aimed at fostering economic growth, political openness, societal development, and international diplomacy, as per a statement.

El-Sisi emphasized, in his speech during the Egyptian family’s Iftar event, the continuation of economic reform initiatives, focusing on localizing industry, expanding agricultural sectors, attracting foreign direct investments, and bolstering the private sectorConcurrently, he pledged to implement social protection measures to safeguard the most vulnerable segments of society.

The President reiterated his support for the ongoing process of political reform and openness, which was initiated following his call for a national dialogue in April 2022.

He underscored the importance of supporting youth empowerment and gender equality across political, economic, and societal spheres.

The Egyptian leader also emphasized the priority of investing in the Egyptian populace, highlighting the need to provide essential services such as education, healthcare, and housing to ensure a decent standard of living for all citizens.

Furthermore, the President reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to maintaining a strategic balance in its international and regional engagements. He stressed the importance of upholding national security interests, advocating for justice-based peace initiatives, and supporting the sovereignty of nations and the will of their people.

