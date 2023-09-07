El Badr Investment and Development’s (EBDP) net profits after tax fell 10.1% year on year (YoY) in the first half of 2022 to EGP 219,974, compared to EGP 244,612, as per the company's financial statement on September 6th.

The company grew net operating revenues of EGP 4.940 million in H1 2023, versus EGP 5.52 over the same half of the year before.

Founded in 2002 and listed on EGX in 2008, El Badr specializes in providing plastic packaging solutions to meet all packaging and design needs.

