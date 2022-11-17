El Badr Investment and Development (EBDP) shifted towards profitability during the first nine months of 2022, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 16th.

The company recorded a net profit after tax of EGP 749,715 in January-September, compared to a net loss of EGP 1.544 million in the same period a year earlier.

Sales nearly doubled to EGP 8.025 million in the nine months to September 30th from EGP 4.621 million in the year-ago period.

Founded in 2002 and listed on EGX in 2008, El Badr specializes in providing plastic packaging solutions to meet all packaging and design needs.

