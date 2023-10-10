Egypt’s wheat imports rose 30% year on year (YoY) during the first nine months of 2023, Asharq Business reported, citing an official document.

The North African country received 8.34 million tons of wheat from January through September of the current year, compared to 6.43 million tons over the same period a year earlier.

The document revealed that 80% of the country’s wheat imports came from Russia, given the short distance shipments between both countries, which takes from three to five days, as well as the competitive prices offered to Egypt, a trader said.

