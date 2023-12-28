Arab Finance: Egypt’s imports of wheat surged 30% year on year (YoY) from January 1st to December 27th this year to 10 million tons from 8.7 million tons, Al Arabiya Business reported, citing official data.

The data revealed that 80% of the wheat imports to Egypt came from Russia and Ukraine with 8 million tons, compared to 62% last year.

Egypt’s wheat imports from Russia represented 68% of the country’s total wheat imports this year.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).