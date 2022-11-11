Universal for Paper and Packaging Materials (Unipack) (UNIP) posted a 23.22% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit after tax during the first nine months of 2022, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 10th.

The company’s net profit after tax rose to EGP 24.843 million in January-September from EGP 20.162 million in the same period a year earlier.

Net sales surged to EGP 547.852 million in the nine months ended September 30th from EGP 440.811 million in the year-ago period.

Unipack is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that manufactures self-adhesive products. The company is primarily engaged in the production and sale of paper and packaging materials while marketing its products domestically and internationally.

