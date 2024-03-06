Egyptian Trade and Industry Minister Ahmed Samir concluded his visit in Riyadh by meeting with World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. They discussed pressing global trade challenges and potential solutions.

Minister Samir emphasized the WTO’s role in aiding member states, particularly developing nations, to navigate crises that impede global economic progress. These include food security issues, pandemic effects, climate change, geopolitical tensions, and supply chain disruptions.

The dialogue also covered outcomes from the WTO’s 13th Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi. The conference’s recommendations aim to bolster member states’ capacities for economic and social advancement, environmental preservation, and equitable participation in international trade.

Furthermore, Minister Samir highlighted Egypt’s advocacy for the WTO’s development agenda at the conference. He stressed the need for collaborative efforts to enhance special and differential treatment provisions, thereby aiding developing and least developed countries to fortify their economies and better integrate into the global trade system.

