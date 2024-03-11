Egypt’s trade balance deficit rose by 17.8% year on year (YoY) to $3.03 billion in December 2023, compared to $2.57 billion, according to a press release issued by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

The value of Egyptian exports hit $3.48 billion last December, down by 23% YoY from $4.52 billion.

Similarly, the value of Egypt’s imports dropped by 8.2% YoY to $6.51 billion last December from $7.09 billion.

