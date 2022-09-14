Cairo – Egypt’s trade deficit plummeted by 12.4% year-on-year (YoY) to $3.21 billion in June 2022 from $3.66 billion, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Exports

The Arab Republic exported goods worth $3.75 billion in June 2022, an annual slide of 3.3% from $3.88 billion.

On an annual basis, the value of Egyptian exports of fertilizers as well as flat-rolled products of iron and steel declined in June 2022 by 20.9% and 31.7%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the country posted a jump in the value of petroleum in addition to natural and liquefied gas products by 49.40%, plastic materials by 29.40%, and crude oil by 15.60%.

Imports

Egypt’s imports amounted to $6.96 billion in June 2022, down 7.70% YoY from $7.54 billion.

The value of imported goods like soybeans, plastic materials, and pharmaceutical supplies retreated annually in June 2022 by 35.3%, 9.9%, and 3.5%, respectively.

On the other hand, imports of wheat, petroleum products, and corn surged by 238.4%, 165.8%, and 50.1%, respectively.

