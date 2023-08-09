Arab Finance: Egypt’s trade balance deficit rose by 4.3% year on year (YoY) to $3.74 billion in May 2023 from $3.57 billion in the same month of 2022, according to a press release published by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

The value of Egyptian exports fell by 20.9% YoY in May, reaching $3.38 billion from $4.28 billion.

The decrease was driven by the drop in the value of some goods, including natural and liquefied gas by 69.7%, petroleum products by 41.7%, and fertilizers by 72.4%.

Meanwhile, the value of Egypt’s imports dropped by 9.4% YoY to $7.12 billion last May from $7.85 billion in May 2022.

This was attributed to a decline in the value of imports of several commodities, such as petroleum products by 19.8%, iron and steel by 29.2%, organic and non-organic chemicals by 24.3%, and plastics by 24.8%.

