Egypt’s trade balance deficit dropped by 37.2% year on year (YoY) to $2.08 billion in January, Asharq Business reported, citing the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

This is ascribed to the decline in the value of Egyptian imports by 25.3% YoY to $5.54 billion.

Likewise, the value of the country’s exports hit $3.46 billion in January, down by 15.6% YoY.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).