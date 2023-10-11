Egypt’s tax revenues rose 18.5% year on year in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year 2023/2024, a government official told Asharq Business on October 11th.

The official noted that tax revenues reached EGP 250 billion in Q1 of the current FY.

It is worth noting that Egypt is targeting achieving a primary surplus of 2.5% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024.

