Egypt’s sugar reserves are sufficient for 5.6 months, the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade announced in a statement on January 1st.

The statement added that wheat reserves are sufficient to cover 4.3 months, and reserves of cooking oil and rice are sufficient for 5.1 months and 1.3 months, respectively.

Meanwhile, reserves of frozen meat are sufficient for 3 months, frozen poultry for over 14 months, and pasta for 2.5 months.

The ministry's statement also revealed that local wheat supplies reached 3.79 million tons during 2023, while the imported wheat supplies hit 4 million tons.

In 2023, the ministry has issued 568,911 new ration cards for low-income citizens.

