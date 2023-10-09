: Egypt’s strategic reserve of basic commodities is sufficient for 6 months, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali Moselhy stated.

Earlier in August, Moselhy announced that the strategic reserve of wheat is sufficient for 4.7 months.

He added that the strategic reserve of sugar is sufficient for domestic consumption until next April, while the cooking oil reserve is sufficient for 4 months.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).