Egypt’s poverty rate declined for the first in 20 years by 2.8% to 29.7% in fiscal year (FY) 2019/2020, versus 32.5% in FY 2017/2018, according to a recent report by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.

Illiterates represented 35.6% of the poor people in FY 2019/2020, while those who obtained bachelor's degrees made up 9.4%.

The Egyptian government is working on expanding its social protection programs to aid the most vulnerable households.

The government has launched a number of social programs as part of the objectives of Egypt Vision 2030 to achieve sustainable development, in order to support poor people.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) target cutting the number of poor people in the country to 2.5% by 2030.

As per data by the United Nations (UN), around 1.3 billion individuals were living in multidimensional poverty in 2021.

