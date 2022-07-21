Cairo - Port Said has collected EGP 2.32 billion worth of customs duties, taxes, and other fees during June 2022, Ahram Gate cited a report by Port Said customs authority.

Last month, Port Said issued 7,421 final import certificates for strategic goods and general cargo that included wheat, legumes, maize, cars, and spare parts.

Taxes and customs fees imposed on the imported goods reached EGP 344.20 million, while the value-added tax (VAT) and other fees totalled EGP 1.98 billion.

In addition, the customs authority witness the export of food supplies and juices at a value of EGP 2.58 billion and collected EGP 3.64 million worth of export certificates in June.

Last March, the total value of taxes and customs duties collected in Port Said amounted to EGP 3.15 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).