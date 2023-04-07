Egypt has seen a number of major news over the five working days ending April 6th, at the top of which the country's non-oil private sector activity in March and the external debt reaching record highs in the October-December period of 2022.

Hence, we put together the top 10 headlines to revisit this weekend:

1-Egypt’s non-oil private sector carries on contraction in March

Activity and new orders of Egypt’s non-oil private sector shrank in March for the 28th month in a row amid persisting inflationary pressures.

2-Egypt’s external debt hits record high in Q2 FY2022/23

Egypt's external debt hit a record high in the second quarter (Q2) of fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, after declining for two quarters.

3-Managed exchange rate policy holds up parallel market in Egypt: Goldman Sachs

The managed exchange rate policy has backed the continuation of the parallel market in Egypt, pushing the US dollar to trade against the pound at about 30% more than the official exchange rates.

4-Egypt’s NIR rise to $34.45B end-March: CBE

Egypt’s net international reserves (NIR) hit $34.447 billion at the end of March.

5-Egypt's net foreign assets drop for 2nd consecutive month in February

Egypt's net foreign assets (NFAs) plunged for the second month in a row by EGP 49.8 billion in February.

6-Auto sales in Egypt plunge 76% YoY in February

Auto sales in Egypt declined 76.3% year on year (YoY) to 6,076 vehicles in February, compared to 25,602 in the same month of 2022.

7-Eagle Chemicals raises again MTO price for Pachin

Eagle Chemicals has raised again its mandatory tender offer’s (MTO) price to acquire a majority stake in Paints and Chemical Industries (Pachin) to EGP 39 per share, instead of EGP 37.

8-Egypt, Huawei ink cooperation protocol to boost digital transformation plan

Manpower Ministry has signed a cooperation protocol with Huawei Egypt to support digital transformation plans and improve the information and communication technology infrastructure.

9-Madinet Masr aims to invest EGP 3B in 2023

Madinet Masr is planning to invest around EGP 3 billion in 2023.

10-Orascom Construction’s consortium financially closes 500-MW Gulf of Suez 2 Wind Farm

The Red Sea Wind Energy, owned by the consortium comprised Orascom Construction PLC, ENGIE, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, and Energy Holdings Corporation, achieved financial close of the new 500-megawatt Gulf of Suez Wind Farm near Ras Ghareb.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).