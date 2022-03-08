ArabFinance: The Egyptian House of Representatives has approved in principle the amendments to provisions of Law No.120 of 1982 and the law regulating commercial and real estate brokerages, Al Borsa News reported.

The draft law aims at setting new rules to organize and monitor the activities of brokerages, particularly real estate brokerages.

This comes in line with the government’s efforts in combating money laundering as well as facing the mess in the Egyptian real estate sector, as unlicensed brokerages are prohibited from practicing any activities related to the sector.

Moreover, the draft law will abide the broker to provide customers with integrated data on units.

This also backs the government’s plan towards achieving digital transformation and adopting e-payment solutions through developing electronic registries to list real estate brokerages.