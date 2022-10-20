The Egyptian Parliament has endorsed three financing agreements worth a combined $595 million with the World Bank Group (WBG), French Development Agency (AFD), and Spain, according to a statement by the Ministry of International Cooperation on October 19th.

This comes within the framework of the cooperation between Egypt and its multilateral and bilateral partners in supporting development across different sectors, the ministry noted.

The Parliament has also approved the presidential decree No. 408 of 2022 ratifying the $500 million emergency food security fund agreement between Egypt and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the ministry added.

The release also referred to the financing approved by the executive directors of WBG in June, which comes in line with the strategic ties between Egypt and the WBG and targets reinforcing the country’s efforts to achieve food security and fortifying the Egyptian economy amid the current global crisis.

The new financing will be directed to the Egyptian Holding Company for Silos and Storage (EHCSS) to design, build, and upgrade its mills and operation systems, as well as in enhancing farmers’ performance and empowering the local sustainable production of grains.

In the same vein, the Parliament agreed to the presidential decree No. 399 of 2022 endorsing the agreement between the international cooperation ministry and AFD on the development of the railway line of Tanta-Mansoura-Damietta.

Under this agreement, AFD provides Egypt with not more than €95 million ($93.4 million), along with a grant of at least €2 million ($1.9 million).

Moreover, the Parliament has given the green light to presidential decree No. 409 of 2022 approving the agreement between Egypt and Spain regarding the grant worth €350,000 ($344,00) dedicated to supporting the National Council for Women.

Ministry of International Cooperation has sealed agreements with development partners at a total value of $10.2 billion in 2021 and $9.8 billion in 2020.

As per the agreements, financing directed to the private sector amounted to $4.8 billion, accounting for 23% of total funding.

