Egyptian non-oil private sector economy slowed down in October, with inflation persisting to weigh on consumer sales and business spending, according to the S&P Global Egypt PMI™ release issued on November 3rd.

The headline seasonally-adjusted IHS Markit Egypt Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) inched up to 47.7 in October from 47.6 in September, which is still below its long-run average, indicating a sharp drop in operating conditions, the data showed.

New business activities were lower in October due to higher prices, supply issues, and weak global demand.

Business sentiment among non-oil companies in Egypt reached its lowest levels in October, with only 4% of firms giving a positive outlook for the coming 12 months, the survey added.

“Despite the drop in sales easing to the weakest since February, firms signaled that the deteriorating local and global economic environment was likely to hurt the non-oil sector even further, with business optimism regarding the next 12 months sliding to its lowest in the series history,” Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence David Owen commented.

Business inflows dropped in October as firms suffered a fall in new orders amid accelerated inflationary pressures and a decline in client spending.

Non-oil business activities have seen a downturn in October, with output decreasing in manufacturing, construction, wholesale and retail, and services.

"Egypt remains heavily impacted by the war in Ukraine, particularly in the tourism sector, as well as industries constricted by the government's import ban in place since March in a bid to conserve US dollar reserves. Several businesses reported that import restrictions had pushed material prices even higher, adding to upticks in energy and food commodity prices recorded since the war began,” Owen said.

“However, survey data suggest that only a proportion of cost rises are being passed through to consumers - only 5% of respondents raised their charges in October, compared to 24% that saw a concurrent rise in costs - suggesting that many firms are being forced to shoulder the burden of higher expenses as the demand outlook weakens," he added.

The survey also showed extreme cost pressures over the last months, hitting almost a four-year high in June.

As per employment level, non-oil firms reduced their staffing number for the first time since June, while some companies attributed layoffs to deterioration in sales, the survey highlighted.

