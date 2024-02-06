Egypt’s non-oil exports inched up 1.6% year on year (YoY) in 2023, recording $34.424 billion, compared to $33.894 billion, Al Arabiya Business reported, citing official data.

Exports of building materials topped the list of non-oil exports last year with $8.781 billion, representing a 26% annual growth.

Meanwhile, exports of chemical products and fertilizers came in second place with $6.416 billion with a 28% YoY decrease.

