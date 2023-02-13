Egypt’s total non-oil exports reached $35.6 billion in 2022, Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir revealed during the Export Development Fund’s board meeting on February 7th.

The volume of Egyptian exports has remarkably grown over the past years, Samir noted, adding that the country’s non-oil exports recorded $3.1 billion in 2022.

Several sectors have seen rapid growth during this period, with the chemical industries and the building materials sector on top of them, the minister said.

He also added the industries of textiles, food, engineering, and agriculture, among others, have also witnessed great progress.

