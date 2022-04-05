Business conditions in Egypt's non-oil private sector economy suffered a strong setback in March, as increasing inflationary pressures on energy, food and raw materials amidst the Russia-Ukraine war led to sharp decreases in output and new orders, a new business survey revealed.

Firms ended up slowing down purchases of inputs at the fastest pace in two years, while job numbers fell for the fifth month running, the survey noted.

The headline seasonally adjusted S&P Global Egypt Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) posted at 46.5 in March, down from 48.1 in February. The latest reading indicated a solid decline in the health of the non-oil economy that was the sharpest recorded since June 2020.

According to the PMI data, private sector firms witnessed the worst declines in output, new orders and stocks of purchases since the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic during March. Survey panelists indicated that this often stemmed from a fall in client demand which in turn was driven by prices.

Concerns of global supply triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war have played a key role in accelerating inflationary pressures escalated in sectors such as energy, food, fuel and raw materials. Some companies said that import costs had risen due to a devaluation of the Egyptian pound, the S&P Global survey said.

David Owen, Economist at S&P Global, said: "The non-oil economy was clearly hit by the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war during March, with firms often seeing clients pull new orders back amid increased prices and economic uncertainty. Output levels followed suit with the sharpest fall since June 2020 during the first global COVID-19 lockdown."

"While the 14 percent devaluation of the Egyptian pound on 21 March may provide some short-term support for the economy, it will also likely accelerate cost pressures. Some firms have already seen a rise in import prices which could constrain output and force a greater increase in selling charges," Owen said.

Egyptian businesses cut job numbers for the fifth month in a row during March mainly because of falling sales. The rate of contraction was the quickest since last November, but only modest.

Due to worries over inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war, the outlook for activity in the year ahead fell to the lowest level since this series began in April 2012, S&P Global said in its PMI report.

(Reporting by Seban Scaria; editing by Daniel Luiz)

seban.scaria@lseg.com